Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Director Sells $4,214,748.90 in Stock

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Director David F. Welch sold 419,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $4,214,748.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $10.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.43. Infinera Co. has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $353.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INFN shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.41.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,570,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,236,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,400,000 after buying an additional 1,674,294 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 490.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after buying an additional 952,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 7,026.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 774,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 763,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,994,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.