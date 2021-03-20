INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

INDT stock opened at $64.62 on Tuesday. INDUS Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $80.35. The company has a market cap of $365.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.86 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.94.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 11.27%.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $1.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

About INDUS Realty Trust

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

