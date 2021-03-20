IMV (TSE:IMV) PT Lowered to C$5.25 at National Bankshares

IMV (TSE:IMV) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares to C$5.25 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

IMV stock opened at C$3.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.78. IMV has a 52 week low of C$1.98 and a 52 week high of C$9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.28, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$264.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

