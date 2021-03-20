iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $13.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IHRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iHeartMedia has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.63.

IHRT opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $13.23. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $19.10.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $935.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.48 million. On average, equities analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 52,244 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 30,228 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,427,000 after buying an additional 612,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

