iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ICLK. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup began coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iClick Interactive Asia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.50.

ICLK opened at $13.50 on Friday. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICLK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter worth about $18,954,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,982,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,174 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter worth about $8,310,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $8,817,000. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter worth about $4,532,000. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

