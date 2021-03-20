Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Now Covered by UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HYLN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyliion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

HYLN stock opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02. Hyliion has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $58.66.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. On average, research analysts predict that Hyliion will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYLN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. 4.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cedar Park, Texas.

