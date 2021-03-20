Huobi BTC Hits Market Capitalization of $1.65 Billion (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and approximately $275.58 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC token can now be purchased for $59,117.28 or 0.99925409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.21 or 0.00455044 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00066616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.41 or 0.00140987 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00061308 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.93 or 0.00662481 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00075556 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Huobi BTC Token Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 27,906 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.