Humanscape (HUM) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $68.06 million and $175,916.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 69.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Humanscape

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,469,285 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

