HSBC Raises BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target to $385.00

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its price objective upped by HSBC from $296.00 to $385.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BGNE. CLSA downgraded BeiGene from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen raised their price target on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised BeiGene from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $318.56.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $348.95 on Tuesday. BeiGene has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $388.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 0.91.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that BeiGene will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 121,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $26,714,457.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total value of $484,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,240,453.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,754 shares of company stock valued at $31,918,377 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in BeiGene by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 186,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,285,000 after purchasing an additional 56,898 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BeiGene by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,869,000 after purchasing an additional 100,395 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,029,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,029,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at about $685,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

