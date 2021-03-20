HSBC (LON:HSBA) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

HSBA has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 417.86 ($5.46).

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 430.85 ($5.63) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £87.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 416.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 372.64. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 517.20 ($6.76).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

In other HSBC news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total transaction of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.