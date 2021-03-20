Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $37.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Howmet Aerospace traded as high as $32.62 and last traded at $32.62, with a volume of 17134 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.16.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HWM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Argus raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HWM. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 83.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,801,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170,039 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 28,088.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,976,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,256 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,715 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,976,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,322,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.90.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

