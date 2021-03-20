Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,273 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.07% of Hormel Foods worth $16,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 169,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $4,143,810.00. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $302,787.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,777 shares in the company, valued at $568,004.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,678 shares of company stock worth $5,967,454. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HRL opened at $47.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.22. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $41.70 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

