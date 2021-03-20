Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $100,921.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,494,642.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 15,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $1,474,501.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,554,769.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 292,819 shares of company stock valued at $23,193,121. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 169,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after buying an additional 42,445 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,303,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 69,547 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,180,000. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.58. 4,730,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,421. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $96.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.34 and its 200 day moving average is $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. Research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

