Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.80.

HMPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ HMPT opened at $10.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.69. Home Point Capital has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $13.15.

In other Home Point Capital news, insider Jr. Phillip R. Shoemaker sold 6,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $84,183.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,213.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CIO Maria N. Fregosi sold 7,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $85,691.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 127,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,118,937 shares of company stock worth $86,566,274 over the last quarter.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

