HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Cut to “Hold” at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.64.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. HollyFrontier has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.33.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,189.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.