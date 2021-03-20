Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.57.

HEP stock opened at $18.73 on Thursday. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The firm had revenue of $127.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $5,148,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 344,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 71,752 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 53.3% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

