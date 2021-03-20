Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

HEP stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $127.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,479,000 after buying an additional 387,908 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $5,148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,053,000 after buying an additional 95,451 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 254,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 78,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $1,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.