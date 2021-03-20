HNI (NYSE:HNI) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.75

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.75 and last traded at $43.54, with a volume of 11326 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.95.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HNI shares. TheStreet lowered HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti raised HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Get HNI alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.25.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. HNI had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HNI by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in HNI by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 21,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HNI by 267.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of HNI by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HNI Company Profile (NYSE:HNI)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.