Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of HIMS opened at $14.45 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $25.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.20.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

