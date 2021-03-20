Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $25.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIMS. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

