Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Himax Technologies, Inc. designs, develops and markets semiconductors that are critical components of flat panel displays. The Company’s principal products are display drivers for large-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in desktop monitors, notebook computers and televisions, and display drivers for small- and medium-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in mobile handsets and consumer electronics products such as digital cameras, mobile gaming devices and car navigation displays. In addition, the Company is expanding its product offering to include LCD TV chipset solutions and LCOS microdisplays. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HIMX. TheStreet raised shares of Himax Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Nomura raised shares of Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 146.24 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Himax Technologies’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 12.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

