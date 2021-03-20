Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Sells 169,500 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,055,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,500 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up about 1.0% of Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $120,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 775.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,093 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,110 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,637,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,074,000 after acquiring an additional 813,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,504,000 after acquiring an additional 788,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,853,000 after acquiring an additional 734,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,757,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,287,521. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.74. The firm has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

