Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Has $17.39 Million Stock Holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 83.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 97,238 shares during the quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $17,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ACM Research by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ACM Research by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ACM Research by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 563,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,393 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in ACM Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,528,000. Institutional investors own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

In other ACM Research news, insider Jian Wang sold 32,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $2,533,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,582,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 10,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $936,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,862.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,914 shares of company stock valued at $8,436,169. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,906. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $144.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.42 and a beta of 0.89.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.90 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. As a group, analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised ACM Research from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ACM Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

ACM Research Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

