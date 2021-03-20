Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,306.73

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,306.73 ($17.07) and traded as high as GBX 1,458 ($19.05). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,422 ($18.58), with a volume of 227,032 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,330.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,307.76. The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 46.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.23) per share. This is a positive change from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $9.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Hill & Smith’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

In other news, insider Alan Giddins purchased 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,332 ($17.40) per share, with a total value of £49,617 ($64,824.93).

Hill & Smith Company Profile (LON:HILS)

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services. The Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

