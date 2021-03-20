HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,385 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 167,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72,745 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MUFG. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.15. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $6.02.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

