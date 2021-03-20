HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $291,000 in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Post during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Post by 13.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Post during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Post by 29.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Post during the third quarter valued at $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.70.

POST stock opened at $106.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,562.48 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.97 and a 52 week high of $107.87.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. On average, analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.