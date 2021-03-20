HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $267,000 in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 49,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

IGOV stock opened at $52.63 on Friday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.70 and a 200-day moving average of $54.44.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

