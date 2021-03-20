HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBF. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 104,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 54,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust alerts:

BBF stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.