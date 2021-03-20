HighTower Advisors LLC Has $295,000 Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. CJS Securities lowered shares of Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcosa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $61.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $68.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.75 and a 200-day moving average of $54.13.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. Analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.51%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

