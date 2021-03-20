HighTower Advisors LLC Has $281,000 Stake in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Celcuity worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Celcuity by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Celcuity by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Celcuity by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. 18.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Shares of CELC opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.02 million, a P/E ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.35. Celcuity Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Celcuity Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CELC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Celcuity Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC).

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.