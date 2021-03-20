HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,166 PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,166 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 19.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PTC by 384.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,399,000 after acquiring an additional 99,759 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in PTC by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 60.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 169.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $129.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $147.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.18 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $29,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,870.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total transaction of $757,581.07. Insiders have sold a total of 33,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,553,602 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

