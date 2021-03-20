HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Given New $13.00 Price Target at CIBC

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) had its target price reduced by CIBC from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of HEXO from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $3.40 price target on shares of HEXO in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of HEXO in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HEXO presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.52.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55. HEXO has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 517.61%. Analysts anticipate that HEXO will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in HEXO by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of HEXO by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 22,172 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of HEXO by 17.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 28,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

