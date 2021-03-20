Herc’s (HRI) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

HRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Herc in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Herc from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.33.

HRI stock opened at $99.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.90. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $110.03.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. Research analysts expect that Herc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 40,000.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 987.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 1,702.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

