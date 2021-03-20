HempCoin Price Up 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last week, HempCoin has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $3,664.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,519.39 or 1.00023308 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00037600 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011718 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00075014 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000913 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003414 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,103,281 coins and its circulating supply is 260,968,131 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.