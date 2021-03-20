Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Trading Down 5.8%

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.02 and last traded at $30.26. Approximately 1,456,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,603,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.11.

HP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.25.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $246.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -116.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

