HeidelbergCement’s (HEI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HEI. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €69.81 ($82.13).

Shares of HEI opened at €73.00 ($85.88) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €66.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 52 week high of €74.04 ($87.11).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

