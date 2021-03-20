HedgeTrade (HEDG) Market Cap Achieves $446.21 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 19th. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $446.21 million and approximately $68,181.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00002198 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002699 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00037087 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001232 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 73% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00014491 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00015461 BTC.

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

