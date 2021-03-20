HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.50 Million

Brokerages predict that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will post sales of $59.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.70 million. HealthStream posted sales of $61.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year sales of $246.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $244.50 million to $247.72 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $263.31 million, with estimates ranging from $254.30 million to $268.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other HealthStream news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at $302,247. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in HealthStream during the third quarter worth $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 583.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 195.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $22.77. The company had a trading volume of 356,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,811. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $26.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.12 million, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthStream (HSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.