Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 208,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,460,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.23% of Mr. Cooper Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 262,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COOP. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $36.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.56.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.