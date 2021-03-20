Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2,874.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,424 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $128.62 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.85 and a 200-day moving average of $125.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRE. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.58.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

