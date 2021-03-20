Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 633.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHF opened at $45.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average is $35.54. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $48.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BHF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

