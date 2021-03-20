Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 226,500 NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 226,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.27% of NMI as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in NMI in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in NMI by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NMIH. B. Riley upped their price target on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.55.

In related news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 10,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $260,818.24. Also, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $75,700.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,395 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,014 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NMIH stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.72. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $26.13.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

