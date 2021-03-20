Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 122,789 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 23,484 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 24,875 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 93,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after buying an additional 25,011 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

In other news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $455,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. Insiders sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock worth $1,006,046 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

BPOP stock opened at $72.10 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $75.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.07.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $616.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.