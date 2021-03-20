Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $6.09 Million in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 122,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,829,931,000 after purchasing an additional 670,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,377,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,017,000 after purchasing an additional 234,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in International Paper by 32.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,356,000 after purchasing an additional 641,405 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in International Paper by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,256,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,201,000 after purchasing an additional 258,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in International Paper by 1,725.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,449,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $53.58 on Friday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

