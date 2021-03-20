Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $7.22 Million Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 10,918.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 53,935 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Wingstop worth $7,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 90.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $131.42 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.83.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. Analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.71%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.