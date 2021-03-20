Head-To-Head Comparison: U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) versus Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE)

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) and Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares U.S. Well Services and Nine Energy Service’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Well Services $514.76 million 0.18 -$93.91 million ($1.72) -0.73 Nine Energy Service $832.94 million 0.12 -$217.75 million $0.32 9.69

U.S. Well Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nine Energy Service. U.S. Well Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nine Energy Service, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.9% of U.S. Well Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of Nine Energy Service shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of U.S. Well Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Nine Energy Service shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Well Services and Nine Energy Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Well Services -83.03% -154.88% -21.32% Nine Energy Service -136.82% -65.52% -17.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for U.S. Well Services and Nine Energy Service, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Well Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nine Energy Service 0 4 0 0 2.00

Nine Energy Service has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.23%. Given Nine Energy Service’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nine Energy Service is more favorable than U.S. Well Services.

Volatility and Risk

U.S. Well Services has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nine Energy Service has a beta of 3.74, meaning that its stock price is 274% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nine Energy Service beats U.S. Well Services on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc. operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well. The company also provides a portfolio of completion tools, such as liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, frac plugs, casing flotation tools, specialty open hole float equipment, disk subs, composite cement retainers, and centralizers that provide pinpoint frac sleeve system technologies. In addition, it offers wireline services consisting of plug-and-perf completions, which is a multistage well completion technique for cased-hole wells that consists of deploying perforating guns and isolation tools to a specified depth; and coiled tubing services, which perform wellbore intervention operations utilizing a continuous steel pipe that is transported to the wellsite wound on a large spool in lengths of up to 30,000 feet. Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates 47 wireline pumpdown units and 14 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as NSC-Tripoint, Inc. and changed its name to Nine Energy Service, Inc. in October 2011. Nine Energy Service, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

