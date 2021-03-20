Harmony (ONE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $340.20 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, Harmony has traded 111% higher against the dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges. Harmony has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $340.20 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00052185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00014103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.14 or 0.00663642 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00069926 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00024632 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00034568 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 12,965,747,554 coins and its circulating supply is 9,288,732,554 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars.

