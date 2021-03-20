HARD Protocol Hits Market Cap of $112.43 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $112.43 million and $12.36 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HARD Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $2.20 or 0.00003718 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $271.63 or 0.00458533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00066726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.00141776 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00061085 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.71 or 0.00657860 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00075030 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000507 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,041,667 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.