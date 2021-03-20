Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HPGLY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Commerzbank lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

HPGLY opened at $81.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.56. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $99.25.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

