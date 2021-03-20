Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 551,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $70,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GWRE. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth $1,840,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $102.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.45. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.64 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.40.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Paul Lavin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,385.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,116 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $331,635.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,101.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,543 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

